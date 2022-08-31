DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque brewing company has opened another location with an emphasis on entertainment.
7 Hills West officially fully opens today in the former home of Royal Supper Club in Dyersville. The restaurant previously held a soft opening from Aug. 9 to 11 to coincide with festivities related to the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
This marks the third location for 7 Hills Brewing Co., which opened its Dubuque facility in August 2017 and a Platteville, Wis., location in September 2021.
The latest location will offer a variety of entertainment options in addition to a restaurant and bar, according to Mark Hauder — who said his COO title at 7 Hills stands for “chief opportunity officer.”
“It meets what the city probably needs,” he said. “I think it’s an attraction that people from Dubuque can drive up for, and it’ll also be a draw for folks in Dyersville. Our goal in a new place is seeing what we can take in a community and create that’s unique for that community, which has led to growth.”
One of the entertainment options is a bowling alley, which was Hurricane Lanes but now is operated by 7 Hills.
The building that now houses 7 Hills West was purchased by Dyersville Economic Development Corp. in 2020. Executive Director Jacque Rahe said the agency also renovated the building.
During the renovation process, she said, the previous leaders of Hurricane Lanes decided to step away from the business.
“As things moved forward and renovations started, we got into a situation where we would have to split everything (between 7 Hills and Hurricane Lanes),” she said. “The cost was just rising and rising. (Hurricane Lanes) decided it would be too cumbersome to have two different ownerships.
“7 Hills kind of jumped at the opportunity to run the bowling alley part, too, which actually, when we finished off renovations, was advantageous, not having two separate service lines with everything and getting into how alcohol service works.”
A new name for the bowling alley is being discussed, Hauder said, as well as the best way to have food service set up in that portion of the building.
In the bar-and-restaurant part of the space, there are booths and tables for those looking to eat a full meal. Hauder said there is also a section with bigger tables for groups wanting to have a get-together with drinks and appetizers, as well as a covered outdoor patio complete with fireplaces.
The Dyersville location’s menu will feature some of the same staple drink and food options as the Dubuque location, such as burgers. But Hauder said the menu has more of a sports-bar feel than the other 7 Hills locations, and staff are working on new items.
In addition, the Dyersville location will have a lounge area that can be broken up with partitions for small parties, Hauder said. That area also will include a golf simulator, which currently is being set up, and other activities such as basketball hoops have been discussed for the future.
Hauder said a children’s party room and arcade also will go in between the restaurant space and bowling alley for families to enjoy.
“It’s a misnomer of the business of people thinking they can’t take their kids to a brewpub,” Hauder said. “This is an entertainment attraction that has something for everyone.”
Hauder said the new location will employ more than 30 people, but that number might change if the hours of operation change in the future.
Rahe noted that the soft opening of 7 Hills West created a lot of excitement in town.
“We’re really looking forward to this and having a place that’s sizable like it is and has the outdoor space, which is very helpful, and just kind of servicing a different area of the community that I think will be positioned very well in the future,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.