MONONA, Iowa — Authorities said a City of Monona dump truck driver was seriously injured Thursday when the vehicle was struck by a train.
Authorities have not released the name of the driver, who was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien and later transferred to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, according to a press release.
The crash occurred at about 11:55 a.m. Thursday on West North Street in Monona. The release states that the dump truck driver was “conducting snow-removal operations” when it was struck by an eastbound train with five railcars.
The crash remains under investigation.