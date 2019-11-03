GALENA, Ill. — The future of Jo Daviess County’s public health administrator position is unclear after state regulators rejected the county’s preferred candidate to fill the position.
Last month, the Jo Daviess County Board of Health voted to appeal the Illinois Department of Public Health’s decision to reject the hiring of Nicole Ruchotzke as the new public health administrator.
The county has been without an official public health administrator since the end of 2018, when Elizabeth Townsend resigned from the position to take the role of director for the Lafayette County (Wis.) Health Department.
In November 2018, the board of health appointed Sandra Schleicher to fill the role on a temporary basis while the search began for a new administrator.
Schleicher said anyone hired to fill the public health administrator position needs to be approved by the state.
Board of Health member Don Hill said a lack of experience was cited as the state’s reason for rejecting the candidate.
“This is the first time that we have had something like this happen,” Hill said. “We were surprised this happened.”
Hill said he was not sure what the state was looking for in her past experience that would make her qualified.
No county officials or members of the board of health agreed to disclose the identity of the person to whom they offered the public health administrator position. Hill and board President Merri Berlage refused, calling it an unresolved personnel issue.
“She’s a local person in the community,” Hill said.
However, meeting minutes published on the county website for the board of health’s Sept. 11 and Oct. 15 meetings identify Ruchotzke as the person the board selected to hire as the new public health administrator. A person named Nicole Ruchotzke currently works for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as an associate outreach specialist/advisor, according to her LinkedIn page. The page states she received a master’s degree in public health, health policy and administration in 2016 from Concordia University in Nebraska. Ruchotzke did not return phone and email messages asking for comment on this story.
During the October meeting, the board also voted to allow Berlage to re-post the position if the appeal is unsuccessful.
Hill said he is uncertain how long the appeal process will last.