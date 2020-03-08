A Dubuque teen accused of multiple assaults, including one that fractured a girl’s skull, intends to plead guilty to several charges.
Rickey A. Carter, 18, of 824 Lincoln Ave., recently submitted written pleas in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of participating in a riot, fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
Carter also is charged with felony assault causing serious injury. He submitted a written guilty plea to the lesser-included charged of assault with intent to cause serious injury.
A plea hearing on that charge is scheduled for Monday at the Dubuque County Courthouse. A sentencing hearing on one of the misdemeanor charges of participating in a riot is set for March 16.
Carter will ask to be sentenced to three consecutive two-year suspended jail terms and two years of probation for the felony assault and misdemeanor riot charges. He will ask that a third riot charge be dismissed, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Carter and six other people pulled a 17-year-old boy out of a home and assaulted him on May 3.
Then on May 14, Carter is accused of assaulting a girl in a vehicle near Flora Park, causing a depressed skull fracture.
Carter is also accused of participating in a street brawl June 21 in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.