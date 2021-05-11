DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder recently announced that the department is adding several online forms to the city’s website, which he hopes will bolster program participation while also increasing ease of use.
“It’s kind of a big thing we want people to be aware of,” he said. “We added a lot of forms onto the city website. So if you own a business, you can update all of your contact information, any codes we may need for the building — things like that.”
If residents are leaving for vacation, Schroeder said, they can fill out a confidential form online that will let officers know to swing by a home to periodically check on it.
“That won’t appear anywhere on our calls-for-service logs on the website, so we’re not drawing attention to the fact that your house is going to be empty,” he said. “But officers will check on it a couple times a day just to make sure there isn’t a problem.”
Previously, this check-on-my-home form needed to be delivered to City Hall, so Schroeder’s hope is, now that this option can be done online, more residents will be aware that it exists and utilize it.
“I’m really hoping that people take advantage of this new process. It’s a benefit to both the home and business owners as well as the police department,” he said. “It helps us to know that we have to pay special attention to certain locations.”