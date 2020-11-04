CUBA CITY, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated Platteville resident was arrested after crashing into trees and a machine shed.
Jordan A. Blundell, 24, was arrested early Sunday, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 80 just south of Lone Road, which is north of Cuba City. The release states that Blundell’s vehicle was southbound when it crossed the center line, exited the roadway and struck trees and the shed. The vehicle was a total loss.