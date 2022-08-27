Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, told business leaders Friday in Dubuque that she would have fought for the community to keep commercial air service and to find solutions to inflation.
Mathis, who is running to represent Iowa’s new Second Congressional District, was the latest guest at Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s Politics & Eggs events, a series that so far has featured U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. About 30 people attended Friday’s event at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Mathis in November will face U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in a bid to represent the congressional district that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties. Hinson will be featured at the next Politics & Eggs event, at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26.
During Friday’s event, Dubuque chamber Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf asked Mathis what she would have done to keep American Airlines’ commercial air service at Dubuque Regional Airport. The airline plans to end commercial service to Dubuque on Sept. 7.
“That should never have happened,” Mathis said, to applause from the crowd. “You have received (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) funds. If your representative in Congress has not said she will be fighting for you, that is wrong.”
American Airlines officials blamed their decision on a global pilot shortage. Mathis said there was likely more to it than that, but that it was still no excuse.
“When you’re a member of Congress, you have clout and a position,” she said. “Use it to try and solve something, even if it’s limited flights. American should not be closing up and leaving. They could offer a schedule that was less aggressive than it had been. Get in there and fight for it.”
Mathis also said something needs to be done to alleviate high-traffic corridors in eastern Iowa and that commercial rail service to Dubuque from Rockford, Ill., is worth looking at, though she would not support it entirely until more details are available.
Dubuque City Council Member Susan Farber attended the event and said she liked what she had heard.
“What I heard was planes, trains and automobiles, which follows what we’ve been doing at the City Council,” she said.
Mathis also noted pieces of Democrats’ recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act that could help alleviate inflation.
“We need energy independence. That is going to reduce your costs, too,” she said. “(The act) supports biofuels and renewable energy. (The year-round sale of) E-15 was approved for the rest of the nation. By doing that, all of our prices started to go down. You’re noticing they’ve gone down by more than a dollar in the last month.”
Hinson campaign manager Sophie Crowell wrote in an email that “false attacks from a desperate opponent” would not stop Hinson from remaining a “passionate advocate for Dubuque” if reelected.
“What’s telling is that Liz Mathis believes Iowans should be grateful to Democrats for the current cost of gas,” she said. “Iowans are paying $1.22 more for a gallon of gas now than when (President Joe) Biden took office, not to mention Democrat-induced inflation driving up the cost of groceries and everyday goods.”
