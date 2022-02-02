Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A Clayton County group will receive a grant to help preserve a historic district.
Guttenberg Historic Preservation Commission will receive $10,200 as part of $118,626 in grants awarded by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the agency announced Tuesday.
A press release states that the Guttenberg group will use the funding to develop design guidelines for the community’s Front Street Historic District, including a boundary amendment.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.