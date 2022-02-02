GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A Clayton County group will receive a grant to help preserve a historic district.

Guttenberg Historic Preservation Commission will receive $10,200 as part of $118,626 in grants awarded by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the agency announced Tuesday.

A press release states that the Guttenberg group will use the funding to develop design guidelines for the community’s Front Street Historic District, including a boundary amendment.

