A prominent Dubuque County Republican has launched a bid for a statehouse office.
Jennifer Smith, 46, today announced her candidacy for the Iowa Senate District 50 seat. The position, currently held by Democrat Pam Jochum, covers the city of Dubuque, and will appear on the ballot in November 2020.
"I feel it's very important to do service in your community, and I feel this is a way that I can really offer new thoughts and new ideas to the city of Dubuque that has been so good to me," said Smith.
Jochum did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Smith, an economics professor at Loras College, is the former head of the Dubuque County Republican Party and is a current member of the state central committee. Both those positions are elected.
If chosen for state-level office, her primary focuses would include education, addressing quality-of-life issues and workforce development.
A key component of the latter priority is determining why youth are leaving Iowa -- specifically Dubuque -- and what we need to do to keep them here.
"They graduate and they leave the city," Smith said. "One of the things I want to work on is, how do we keep the youth in Dubuque? We need to focus on how do we keep them here and how do we attract more young people?"
She said she also hopes to focus on health issues.
"I'm talking about life, both prior to birth and on the end-of-life aspect," Smith said.
Smith holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Illinois State University, as well as a Ph.D. in economics from Northern Illinois University. She lives in Dubuque with her dog, and her parents also live in the community.
She said her brother's children helped spur her political involvement.
"They are a big reason I'm involved in politics," she said. "When I'm concerned about where the world is headed and our country is headed, I think about them."
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa, said Jochum is part of a group of Senate Democrats who "have clearly veered further left than even when they were governing the state."
Smith, according to Kaufmann, is an "outstanding candidate" when judged by her professional and academic accomplishments.
"Dubuque is always going to have Democrats in the Legislature. We know that," Kaufmann said. "I would think it would be to Dubuque's residents' benefits to also get a Republican so they can have their cake and eat it too."