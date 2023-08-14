Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival
Members of the Potosi (Wis.) Fire Department fry catfish Sunday at the 63rd annual Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival.

 Kayli Reese

POTOSI, Wis. — Light morning rain did not deter a large crowd from showing up for fried catfish Sunday morning.

A little after the meal started at 11 a.m., more than 100 people were lined up to get their just-fried fish at the Potosi Fire Department Catfish Festival. The festival, which is in its 63rd year, serves as the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

