The Dubuque County Conservation Board aims to improve more local waterways for paddlers.
Board Director Brian Preston said the board is working on an application for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Water Trail Program and will learn if it is selected in the fall.
Those chosen for the program get local waterways deemed “water trails,” which then receive funds to improve conditions for those looking to kayak or canoe.
“They take on one a year, and we’re hoping to be that one project,” Preston said.
While the program typically focuses on one water trail, Preston said Dubuque County Conservation is creating a unique application that suggests updates to multiple streams, including Whitewater Creek and Little Maquoketa River.
Having these places designated as water trails would make the area more attractive and accessible to kayakers, Preston said. The proposed work includes clearer signage and reforming high cut banks.
Extra attention to waterways also could “trickle down” to other areas of Dubuque County’s economy if more people come to kayak, Preston said, referencing local restaurants, hotels and attractions such as National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
He added that there already has been a huge rise in the kayaking in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic limited many other activities.
John Wenck, Iowa DNR water trail coordinator, said paddling activities began increasing across the state even before COVID-19.
Kayaking alone has more than doubled in the past decade, he said, and the primary goal of the Iowa DNR Water Trail Program is to keep engaging people in river resources.
“Especially with COVID-19, there’s been a lack of things to do,” Wenck said. “We have these great natural resources that I think, in some cases, people aren’t even aware of.”
Through the program, water trails are promoted and improved as places for paddlers by the Iowa DNR.
Wenck confirmed that only one group is selected for funding each year and said there is about $130,000 available.
Wenck said the DNR also communicates safety measures and hazards that are out on Iowa’s water trails to encourage people to take stock of warnings before heading out on the water — especially for newer paddlers venturing out to areas that are unfamiliar to them.
“These are rivers. This is nature,” he said. “It’s not an adventure park, and it’s not maintained like an adventure park.”