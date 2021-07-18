A Dubuque man who sexually abused a girl and threatened a teen with a knife recently was sentenced to five years of probation.
Brian M. Tracht, 21, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously pleading guilty to charges of third-degree sexual abuse and assault with a dangerous weapon. Two other counts of third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.
Court documents state that Tracht sexually abused a girl younger than 16. He reported the crime to authorities in November.
The assault charge stemmed from an unrelated incident. Court documents state that a teen from Lena, Ill., reported that on Nov. 14 he was inside Casey’s General Store, 1072 Cedar Cross Road, when he was approached by Tracht, who was working. The teen had $30 in his hand, about which Tracht said, “You are displaying a lot of money.”
After buying an item, the teen said he was followed outside by Tracht, who had a 5-inch knife and said, “I’m off work now. Give me all your money (expletive),” documents state.