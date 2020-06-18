When COVID-19 took a firm grip in March, an avalanche of organizations began nixing events as gathering restrictions were put into place.
However, Susan Gorrell and others remained hopeful, particularly when it came to the lifeline of her organization: Donations and sponsorship support.
“What people don’t always know about annual events like the film festival is that they’re a year-round commitment,” said the executive director of Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. “The bills are ongoing. And like other arts organizations, we rely on sponsorships.”
It points to new ground when it comes to the future of arts funding in a world that has been rocked by a pandemic — and with that, the potential loss in donations and sponsorship dollars on which many of these nonprofit organizations rely.
After operating “in the red” its first several years, JDIFF has operated at or slightly better than break-even the past few festivals.
Still, it’s a challenge every year, even after factoring in revenue. Film festivals, done well, are expensive, said Board President Brian Cooper. JDIFF operates on a budget of about $250,000 per year.
“JDIFF is far more reliant on the generosity and support of sponsors and donors than ticket sales,” he said. “And we are fortunate and gratified that our supporters are understanding the current situation and maintaining their backing. We’re taking a longer-term view, and they are, too.”
With the festival going virtual this year, Cooper said the organization will be able to “tread water” financially. Additionally, organizers plan to extend next year’s offering.
The will to survive
In December, Bell Tower Theater adopted a five-year plan that called for significant growth of the organization. But after 12 weeks of closure, that plan has shifted from growth to survival.
“Most grant programs and many private donors prefer to fund programs or specific projects,” said Operations and Marketing Manager Miki Robinson. “With the majority of programming on hold, we will have to shift our focus to raising funds specifically so that we are able to open again. Sustainability is the key to success for us and for all arts and culture organizations.”
Robinson shared that in a typical year, 65% of the theater’s revenue comes from earned income, including ticket sales and class fees. However, with the current health crisis, more than $100,000 in revenue will be lost.
“Unfortunately, our operational expenses continue even while we are closed,” Robinson said. “We were fortunate enough to receive funding through the Payment Protection Program, but those funds were only intended to assist organizations until June or July, so for us, that money is spent. We entered this crisis with a fairly sizable reserve, but that is dwindling by the day.”
The theater’s next step is to take on debt, having been debt-free since 2016.
What the future holds
For many arts organizations, such as Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa, Iowa, finding new avenues to funding has proven challenging.
“The future looks a bit scary at this time,” said Executive Director Richard Hall. “We have canceled three of our own shows and over a dozen school events. Once we are allowed to open, we question if our patrons will come back. We will follow all COVID-19 sanitary requirements, but is that enough? When you think about who our demographic is, we are very concerned.”
The venue is slated to reopen on Saturday, June 27.
Hall said that in addition to the Paycheck Protection Program, the venue constantly is asking for donations, received a grant from Iowa Arts Council and is hosting a series of virtual fundraising events.
“Donations have been decent,” Hall said. “People understand our struggle.”
The vitality of funding
If there ever has been a time to donate to the arts, the resonating message from organizations is that the time is now and will be well into the future.
“If I could say one thing about the arts, it’s that that’s what everybody gravitated toward while they were on lockdown, whether they were visiting virtual museums or watching a movie,” Gorrell said. “People needed that outlet.”
Gorrell also described the arts as something adding a sense of personality, diversity and togetherness to a community — not to mention providing a sizable boost to the local economy.
“There are a lot of important causes to donate to right now,” she said. “I just hope people don’t let the arts fall by the wayside.”