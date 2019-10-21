PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Authorities said a driver was injured Saturday when his semi-tractor trailer hit a deer, then rolled into a pole.
Maurice O'Leary, 56, of Footville, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday outside of Platteville. The release states that O'Leary was eastbound on Wisconsin 81, "pulling a fully loaded tanker with milk," when he hit a deer. His semi then crashed into a guardrail, then left the roadway, rolling down an embankment and into a power pole before coming to rest on its side.