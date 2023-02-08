A Cedar Rapids-based internet service provider announced Tuesday that it had acquired residential and business fiber internet assets from a Dubuque company.
ImOn Communications LLC purchased a fiber network that covers portions of Dubuque, Asbury, Peosta, Epworth, Farley and Dyersville from Comelec Services. Comelec’s wireless internet network is not included in the sale.
Both Comelec and ImOn in recent years had unveiled plans to bring fiber broadband internet service to Dubuque.
In December 2021, ImOn announced an $18 million investment to bring fiber internet to all Dubuque residences by 2024. And in May 2022, Comelec partnered with Woodward Communications Inc., the parent company of the Telegraph Herald, to create Comelec Fiber, with the goal of providing fiber access to 3,000 Dubuque consumers in 2022.
“When we sat down with Comelec, it made no sense for us to be competing,” said Patrice Carroll, president and CEO of ImOn. “We both offered really strong products, so we think this (purchase) is a really good thing for the community of Dubuque.”
She said Comelec customers’ packages and equipment will remain the same. During the next 60 days, ImOn will communicate with customers and work with the Comelec team to transition operations to ImOn.
Tim Burbach, president of Comelec Services, said the company so far had brought fiber internet to about 2,000 homes in the footprint purchased by ImOn.
The purchase of the network from Comelec “accelerates” ImOn’s goal to bring fiber to all city residents by next year, Carroll said.
“This acquisition, especially in Dubuque, lets us reach a broader area much more quickly than if we were constructing it ourselves,” she said, later adding, “There is a portion of (fiber network in) Dubuque that would have been built next year that is now already built.”
Lisa Rhatigan, ImOn vice president of customer experience, said officials could not share the amount the company paid for Comelec’s fiber network.
Burbach said the sale to ImOn represents “a small part” of Comelec’s overall business, and the company viewed the sale as an opportunity to focus on growth in other areas.
“This sale allows us to continue to grow and improve our wireless network and also start fiber in other small communities,” he said, noting that the company recently began a project to bring high-speed internet services to 550 business and residences in Hazel Green, Wis.
ImOn itself was acquired by Goldman Sachs Asset Management in April 2022, which Carroll said gave ImOn “a significant amount of capital” that made the acquisition of Comelec’s fiber network possible and also is allowing ImOn to “move magnitudes faster” in its own fiber buildouts.
“We’re very excited to begin to have enough residential presence and enough residential customers that enable us to really make a big difference in the community of Dubuque,” Carroll said.
