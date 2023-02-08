A Cedar Rapids-based internet service provider announced Tuesday that it had acquired residential and business fiber internet assets from a Dubuque company.

ImOn Communications LLC purchased a fiber network that covers portions of Dubuque, Asbury, Peosta, Epworth, Farley and Dyersville from Comelec Services. Comelec’s wireless internet network is not included in the sale.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.