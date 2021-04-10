Spring signals the season of cleaning out the old, and that means the kick-off to garage sale season. Because of COVID-19, some communities have canceled or shifted traditional plans.
Beginning next week, however, several tri-state communities plant to host community-wide garage sales this year.
Here, we've rounded up a list of those we've been able to confirm.
Iowa
Asbury: Thursday, April 29, through Sunday, May 2. Listings of participating garage sale sites will be available at cityofasbury.com.
Bellevue: 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public.
Cascade: Not planned this year.
Dubuque: Due to COVID-19, the traditional community-wide garage sale will shift from a single-day event to an on-demand format. Dupaco Community Credit Union will provide free sales kits, including price stickers, yard signs, balloons and a tip sheet for those hosting garage sales.
Dyersville: Thursday, June 3, through Saturday, June 5. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public.
Earlville:
Edgewood: Wednesday, April 21, through Saturday, April 24. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through the Edgewood Reminder, at Casey’s General Store and at the local grocer.
Elkader: Friday, June 4, through Saturday, June 5. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through the Times-Register.
Epworth: Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8. Maps and listings of participating garage sale sites will be available at epworthiowa.org, Fidelity Bank & Trust and Kwik ‘n Handie.
Farley: Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public.
Guttenberg: Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, Sept. 26. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through the Guttenberg Press.
Manchester: Not planned this year.
Maquoketa: Thursday, April 22, through Saturday, April 24. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through The Shopper and locations where the publication is distributed.
Monticello: Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through the Monticello Express.
Peosta: Thursday, April 22, through Saturday, April 24. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available at Fidelity Bank & Trust, 200 Peosta St.
Illinois
East Dubuque: Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8. City staff will compile a map of participating garage sale sites that will be made available to the public.
Galena: Not planned this year.
The Galena Territory: Not planned this year.
Elizabeth: Not planned this year.
Savanna: The Savanna Chamber of Commerce will host its community-wide garage sale this year. Dates are being determined. For more information, visit www.savanna-il.com.
Stockton: Friday, June 18, through Saturday, June 19. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public.
Warren:
Wisconsin
Benton:
Boscobel: Friday, May 7, through Saturday, May 8. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through the Boscobel Dial.
Cassville: Friday, June 4, through Saturday, June 5. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through cassville.org, the village municipal building, Okey's Market and Royal Bank.
Cuba City: Friday, April 30, through Saturday May 1. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available at Thompson's IGA and Kwik Trip.
Darlington: Friday, April 23, through Saturday, April 24. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available at darlingtonwi.org and through the Darlington Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Dickeyville:
Fennimore: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, May 14; and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 15. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available through the Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hazel Green: Saturday, May 8. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through Village Hall, the post office and Southwest Mart.
Kieler:
Lancaster: Friday, April 30, through Saturday, May 1. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public.
Mineral Point: Friday, April 16, through Saturday, April 17. Some sales will begin Thursday, April 15. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public the week of the sales.
Platteville: The City of Platteville, Faherty’s and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville will host a Spring Swap on Saturday, May 22, at Faherty’s, 1120 Broadway St. Residents can drop off their unwanted items between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day, with shopping from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.platteville.org.
Potosi: Not planned this year.
Prairie du Chien: Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be available through the Prairie du Chien Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Iowa Shopping News.
Shullsburg: Friday, May 7, though Saturday, May 8. Maps of participating garage sale sites will be made available to the public.