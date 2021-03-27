Dubuque County medical professionals testified Friday about efforts to save a man shot last July on Loras Boulevard, as well as his ultimately fatal wounds.
The testimony came on the third day of the trial for Deonte WB Ellison, 26, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Ellison is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2.
Both men had children with Vanessa Ellison, who now is married to Deonte. Traffic camera footage from July 2 shows that Smothers exited a vehicle and ran to hug his young daughter, who was coming out of another vehicle. Deonte Ellison and Smothers then got into an argument, which escalated into a fight and a shooting.
Defense attorneys acknowledged that Deonte Ellison fatally shot Smothers but argued it was done in self-defense.
On Friday, Dr. Nicholas Edwards spoke about efforts to revive Smothers when he arrived at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“Unfortunately, when patients suffer penetrative trauma to the chest and come into the department with little to no signs of life, like he did, the chance of survival is close to zero,” Edwards said.
Medical staff continued to perform chest compressions after not finding a pulse on Smothers, Edwards said. Other efforts also did not find any signs of cardiac or neurological activity.
After about 15 minutes of efforts at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Based on his exam findings, Edwards said the cause of death appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.
“(Smothers) had two wounds that we identified,” Edwards said. “There was one on his left mid-chest area and another one just below his right collarbone. … It was unclear if they were two separate wounds from two separate shots or if they were an entry wound and an exit wound.”
Dubuque County medical examiner investigator Jim Abitz testified to his preparation of Smothers’ body for an autopsy. The autopsy was performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.
In photos shown of Smothers in the hospital, he only was wearing a pair of basketball shorts and socks. Previous testimony from law enforcement stated that officers found a shirt and flip-flops on the Loras Boulevard scene that belonged to Smothers, but officers were not sure when the clothing was removed and if Smothers removed them himself.
At the end of Friday’s court proceedings, Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt told jurors that testimony will resume on Monday, March 29, and that he anticipates the case will go to the jury for deliberation “no later than Tuesday (March 30).”