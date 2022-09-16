MANCHESTER, Iowa — While visiting a Manchester brewery, Iowa’s secretary of agriculture touted a state grant program supporting what he termed “value-added” agriculture, as well as the importance of crop diversification to support Iowa businesses like breweries.

Mike Naig toured Franklin Street Brewing Co. as part of his annual tour of the state’s 99 counties, viewing the facility’s brewing, fermenting and milling equipment. State Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, also attended the tour.

