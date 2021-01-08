BELMONT, Wis.— A man was injured when the semi-tractor trailer he was driving struck a parked vehicle Wednesday in Lafayette County.
Gary N. Derrick, 66, of Choctaw, Okla., was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 151 in Belmont Township. A press release states that Derrick was driving on the highway when he attempted to pull over to the side of the roadway and his semi struck the unoccupied, parked vehicle.
“Both the semi and vehicle received severe damage and were towed from the scene,” according to the release.