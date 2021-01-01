GALENA, Ill. — While the residents who spoke during a public input session this week support the redevelopment and preservation of a former school in Galena, they also expressed concerns about adding another structure in the area.
“The change to higher density would put it at almost two and a half times higher (than it already is),” said Diana Pitstick, a Galena resident. “A lot of us support housing for low-income housing, but it seems like it is such a high density for such a small area. The density for the area will be overwhelming.”
The focus of the virtual meeting was the Elk Street property that is the site of the former St. Mary’s School, which operated for more than 100 years until 1973 but has since been empty.
Officials from Economic Growth Corp. outlined a proposal for the site that includes converting the 10,000-square-foot building into 11 one-bedroom, affordable-housing units. A two-story building with 24 more one-bedroom apartments also would be constructed across an extended High Street from the former school.
The development also would include new parking lots for residents as well as a common use area featuring a gazebo.
“We are looking for probably single people or maybe someone that has one kid,” said Jon Davidshofer, vice president of the Rock Island-based organization. “This is really for someone that can be eligible within the income bracket.”
He said the historic former school first caught the attention of the organization’s officials, but in order for the development to be financially feasible, an additional housing structure is needed.
“Really the St. Mary’s School drove us to the project, and we concluded it would be 11 units,” he said. “We said it has to include something that creates a little more of an economy.”
But Amy Alderman is among the local residents worried over increased traffic tied to such a development.
“As it is right now, Elk Street is a danger to cross as a pedestrian and as a driver,” she said during the meeting. “It’s a frightening place to drive at any time of the day.”
Local architect Jim Baranski, who was hired for the project, said the plans are still preliminary, but officials wanted to get public feedback before they continue planning for what may be a multimillion-dollar development.
The proposed development will be on the agenda for the Jan. 13 Galena Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.
“People wouldn’t be able to move into these buildings until the middle or end of 2023,” Baranski said. “It’s a very arduous process. I look forward to finally being able to save St. Mary’s. That is the No. 1 reason we are doing it.”