A partnership with a local construction company will help an area family move into its new home sooner than once thought.
Without the help from Kruser Construction, of Kieler, Wis., Dubuque/Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity would have had to wait until spring to break ground on the house on East 21st Street in Dubuque since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented gathering large groups of volunteers at the site.
“Our current policy is that we don’t have more than 10 people on a job site, so that really limits our ability to get a lot of work done very quickly,” said Rachel Dilling, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity.
As fall approached, Dilling and her team knew that if they didn’t get the structure up quickly, they would have to wait for spring, pushing back the homeowner’s move-in date by a half-year or more.
“That doesn’t seem like a very long time, but when you’re living in a situation that’s not ideal, a couple months can make a huge difference in getting into a stable, more affordable place to live,” she said.
Dilling contacted local construction companies, seeking a partnership. At Kruser Construction, owner Andy Kruser answered the call.
“Initially, she wanted a quote,” he said. “And I said, ‘You would pay us?’ And she said, ‘Well, yeah.’ And I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. We’ll just do it.’”
Dilling said Kruser’s generosity prompted “a huge sigh of relief.” Not only did the partnership speed up the project’s timeline, but the company’s donation of time and labor provided a boost for Habitat in a year of economic hardship.
“In addition to the challenges of bringing volunteers out, the cost of building supplies and materials went up exponentially this year,” Dilling said. “We were going up against a couple different challenges.”
For Kruser, the decision to lend a hand was an easy one.
“I personally believe that the more successful you become, the more you should give back,” he said. “It’s been a crazy year with COVID, and everybody’s having their own individual struggles … so when she called, I instantly thought it was a great idea for me and my employees.”
Kruser Construction started framing the house Dec. 2 and had it weather-tight by Dec. 7. A small group of regular Habitat volunteers will continue to work on the interior during the winter.
If all goes well, the new homeowner, Ashley Bergfeld, of Bernard, Iowa, and her four children will move into her new home in late spring.
“I am so grateful and pleased to know that there are a few good souls out there willing and able to help those in need like me and my kids,” Bergfeld wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Dilling said the pandemic and the resulting economic difficulties faced by many families have made affordable housing more important than ever.
“Having an affordable homeownership situation can make a huge difference for a family so they can save for emergencies like this,” she said. “It (also) highlights the need to have a safe place to quarantine or stay at home.”
The assistance from Kruser, plus more than 25 other community organizations that are supporting the project, will help Habitat continue serving families like the Bergfelds.
“I am most looking forward to finally having me and my kids under the same roof and in the same town and getting to see them every day,” Bergfeld said. “Finally giving them a space that’s all for them.”