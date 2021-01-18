DARLINGTON, Wis. — Authorities said a woman was injured when she drove over an embankment Saturday near Darlington.
Kayla K. Keller, 23, of South Wayne, was taken to the hospital for the treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Lafayette County K. Authorities reported that Keller was eastbound when she lost control of her vehicle and drove over an embankment.
Her vehicle was severely damaged and was towed from the scene.
She was cited with having open intoxicants and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.