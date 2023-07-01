CUBA CITY, Wis. — Although not every tri-state area resident knows the name Jerome “Joe” Goeman, many are familiar with his work.
Goeman, of Cuba City, was the mind behind the red-white-and-blue presidential shields that have lined Cuba City’s Main Street for 47 years and that gave the town its “City of Presidents” nickname.
The project was one of Goeman’s favorites of the many endeavors he took on in the Cuba City area, but it was far from the last.
Recommended for you
“As a family, we had to learn to share him, you know, because he was always out working on this or that,” said Jerry Goeman, Joe’s wife. “He wasn’t from this area originally. He was from Antigo, Wis., about four hours away … but he really fell in love with Cuba City.”
Joe Goeman died on June 20 at age 91. Services were held Friday.
Many area residents knew Goeman from his 28-year tenure at Cuba City Elementary School, where he worked as principal until 1996. It was during his time there that he had the idea for the presidential shields.
He joined a group dedicated to coming up with ideas to celebrate the country’s bicentennial in 1976, and always the patriot, potential ideas came to him every waking moment and then some.
One night, he went to sleep and dreamt of flags flying at full mast above the silhouettes of U.S. presidents.
“This may sound goofy, but it happens to me quite often,” Goeman told the Telegraph Herald in 1985. “When you dwell on something enough, all at once the answer comes to you. I went to bed with it. The idea came in the middle of the night. In a dream.”
Soon after, students and school staff got to work creating the presidential shields that line Cuba City’s Main Street. Junior high and high school students built the shields, each of which displayed a president’s name, silhouette, term in office and birth state.
The shields have been refurbished or replaced several times over the years, but they remain a mainstay of the city’s downtown stretch. Each time a new president is elected, a new shield is added.
“People take day trips to the area and they hear about the ‘City of Presidents’ and decide to stop by,” said Donna Rogers, current president of the City of Presidents Committee. “Then they stop at our local antique stores and our restaurants and other businesses. It’s been really good for tourism.”
Goeman chaired the City of Presidents Committee for decades after the bicentennial. He was instrumental in the acquisition of the presidential caboose that now sits in downtown Cuba City, and he played a role in organizing George W. Bush’s 2004 visit to the community.
He was also an active member of the local Lions Club for 54 years — 35 as pin and parade chairperson — and he was a charter member of the Wisconsin Hunter Safety program.
“It’s like whatever he did, it seemed to turn to gold,” said Tim Hazen, Goeman’s longtime friend and current Cuba City Common Council member.
As a principal, Goeman always put the kids first.
He prioritized communication and relationship building with students and staff, and he always spread a message of patriotic positivity, earning him the nickname “Mr. Red, White and Blue.”
Goeman knew how to be stern when needed, but he was never unfair.
Once, his son Ben was sent to the principal’s office during elementary school, and Goeman decided to take a calm, calculated approach to the meeting.
“He just sat there and kind of looked at me for probably about 30 seconds, although it felt more like a couple hours,” Ben Goeman recalled. “And then he pushed the phone over in my direction and said ‘Call your mother.’”
Joe Goeman retired from the district in 1996, but he remained active in the Cuba City community.
He often drove around with Jerry to make sure everyone’s flags were in good shape. When he saw one in a state of disrepair, he would pull over and grab the flag — bringing it back a day or two later once it had been repaired or replaced.
“One time, a lady called the police and said someone had stolen her flag and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it, it was probably Joe Goeman. It’ll be back tomorrow,’” Jerry recalled. “And it was.”
When he wasn’t working, Goeman was spending time with family. He and Jerry were married Feb. 28, 1953, after meeting while both were students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Their first date was a basketball game, and their second was a movie.
The pair had three children, Tim, Ben and Cindy, and spent most of their married life in Cuba City. Goeman farmed in the area for 10 years before working in the Cuba City school district, and he also taught in schools in Platteville, Darlington and Phillips.
Goeman enjoyed hunting and farming, and he was always up for a practical joke. He once took the ink out of a batch of pens and filled them with scraps of paper that read “April Fools!” before passing them out around town.
“When he got an idea, he became the champion of that,” said Goeman’s son Tim Goeman. “He was never one to give up.”
In 2017, Joe Goeman moved to Edenbrook of Platteville, a local nursing home. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease several years earlier, and the condition had become too much to manage at home.
Jerry visited him nearly every day after the move, even during the 16-month COVID-19 lockdown when she had to stand outside his window with a pen and a pad of paper to write him messages.
When he died last week at Platteville’s Southwest Health, she was by his side.
“He was kind of like a magnet. He just drew people in,” Jerry said. “I loved him so much.”