Enrollment is climbing in the University of Dubuque’s aviation programs as the industry tracks a rapid rise in demand for pilots in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randy Warm, director of aviation programs, said a nationwide need for pilots was already present before the pandemic struck. When it did, airlines grounded flights and encouraged pilots to retire early.
But Warm said the air travel industry has recovered more quickly than expected.
“The early projections were that we wouldn’t see the big restart (of the industry) until after the new year, in 2022,” he said. “But as soon as (vaccines) became available ... people started flying and traveling and there were some airlines that were caught way behind.”
Tony Foster, head of academics for the aviation department, said recent statistics from aerospace company Boeing indicate the industry will need to hire 760,000 pilots in the next 19 years.
As a result, schools such as UD play a crucial role in training the next generation to fill the cockpits.
To speed up the process, UD offers a “fast track” program, in which students can complete the four-year program in three years by taking summer classes. But the required number of flight hours for accreditation remains robust.
By the time most UD students graduate, they have completed 250 flight hours, qualifying them for a commercial pilot license.
However, to fly for a major airline, pilots must earn an airline transport pilot certificate. This requires 1,500 flight hours — unless the pilot attended a collegiate flight program or flew in the military. A student who completes UD’s program can earn a “restricted ATP” at 1,000 flight hours.
“The only real shortcut is coming to a school like ours, so you can be ready at 1,000 hours as opposed to 1,500 hours,” Warm said.
Programs such as UD’s are therefore seeing strong enrollment. The university currently has 329 students affiliated with its three aviation majors. When Warm arrived two years ago, around 250 students were enrolled.
The university also offers “cadet” or “pipeline” programs with about a dozen airlines, allowing students to interview and accept conditional employment with an airline while they work to complete the required hours.
Suzanne Peterson, chief flight instructor, said UD employs about 50 full-time and part-time flight instructors between its fixed wing (airplane) and rotary wing (helicopter) divisions.
The rapid departure rate of these instructors is another sign of the need for pilots.
To earn an airline transport pilot certificate, many pilots become flight instructors, complete the required flight hours and depart to work for an airline. This has always been the case, said Foster, but lately, instructors have been in particularly high demand.
“A recent instructor ... had three different job offers to choose from,” he said.