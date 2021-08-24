July sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Spencer S. David, 31; domestic abuse assault; April 6; two year jail sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Alex J. Marvel, 23; domestic abuse assault, false imprisonment and criminal mischief-fourth degree; April 29 and May 3; 365 jail days with 185 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Marissa C. Padavich, 25; carrying weapons-knife over 8 inches, eluding and possession of a controlled substance; June 20; two year jail sentence, 10 jail days, $1,285 fine and DNA requirement.
- Keith A. Roberts, 51; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 14; 24 months deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Anthony L. Stant, 28; sexual abuse-third degree; Oct. 17, 2019; 60 months deferred judgement, 60 months of probation, civil penalty, DNA requirement and 60 months on the sex offender registry.
- Steven C. Wilson, 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 6; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Steven C. Wilson, 36; sex offender registration violation-second offense; June 27; five-year suspended jail sentence, 60 months of probation, 60 months in a residential facility and $1,025 fine.
- Marco A. Aranda Jr., 23; domestic abuse assault; March 23; one-year deferred judgement and batterer program.
- Rebecca A. Baker, 28; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 18; five-year suspended jail sentence, probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Carissa R. Blackburn, 33; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 22; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Peggy Jo M. Blackburn, 41; harassment-second degree; May 22; 365 suspended jail days and $315 fine.
- Fontae C. Buelow, 29; murder in the second degree; March 31, 2017; 50-year prison sentence and DNA requirement.
- Jennifer L. Daniels, 41; possession of a controlled substance; Feb. 27; 365 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- John D. Davis IV, 36; assault; Feb. 9; 30 suspended jail days and $105 fine.
- Michael S. Davis, 50; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 19; two-year suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Dylan W. Draeger, 25; criminal mischief-third degree; Feb. 13; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Blake J. Drapeau, 30; harassment-first degree; March 4; 28 jail days, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Blake J. Drapeau, 30; domestic abuse assault and false imprisonment; April 25; 365 jail days with 335 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Marrita Dye, 39; assault on persons in certain occupations; March 23; 75 jail days and $430 fine.
- Paul M. Gerke, 40; child endangerment (two counts); Jan. 6; two-year suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Nicole M. Hefel, 45; carrying weapons and possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 28; 45 jail days, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Cameron K. Huseman, 29; domestic abuse assault-second offense; July 5; 365 suspended jail days, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Dwayne D. Jones, 30; possession of a controlled substance; Jan 24, 2018; 30 jail days.
- Troy A. Laufenberg, 39; assault; Feb. 27; five jail days.
- Natasha K. Moore, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 28, 2020; two-year suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Benjamin D. Niehaus, 18; criminal mischief-third degree; 24-months deferred judgement, 24 months of probation and civil penalty.
- Kimberly A. Pearce, 37; assault; Feb. 27; 12-months deferred judgement and $430 fine.
- Christopher D. Reicks, 25; possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 28; 24-months deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Keith A. Roberts, 51; harassment-third degree; Sept. 1, 2019; $500 fine.
- Jason R. Shepherd, 22; forgery; Feb. 7; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Justin P. Silvers, 37; possession of a controlled substance-third of subsequent offense; Jan. 23; 15-year suspended sentence, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility, $1,000 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Justin P. Silvers, 37; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense (three counts); Sept. 27; 15-year suspended sentence, five years of probation, one years at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Eric D. Sims Jr., 25; domestic abuse assault; Nov. 14; 10 jail days, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Pamela L. Stricker, 62; carrying weapons and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; two-year suspended jail sentence, five years probation, $1,500 fine and DNA requirement.
- Blayre A. Ward, 24; willful injury, assault and criminal mischief-fourth degree; Oct. 17; six-year suspended jail sentence, 270 jail days, seven years of probation, $1,800 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Blayre A. Ward, 24; assault; Sept. 26; five-years suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,370 suspended fine, community service and DNA requirement.
- Brian M. Tracht Jr., 22; sexual abuse-third degree; Sept. 22; 10-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,000 suspended fine, DNA requirement, sex offender registry and civil penalty.
- Brian M. Tracht Jr., 22; assault; Nov. 14; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Blayre A. Ward, 24; assault; Sept. 27; 30 jail days.
- Blayre A. Ward, 24; assault; Sept. 27; 270 jail days, 12 months of probation and $430 fine.
- Jordan T. Shaffer, 24; possession of a controlled substance; March 9; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Tiffany N. Coates, 36; possession of a controlled substance (two counts); March 1; 96 jail days with 90 days suspended and $315 fine.
- Dayton L. Goldberg, 30; domestic abuse assault; April 16, 2020; 21 jail days, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Taylor M. Lange, 28; domestic abuse assault and possession of a control substance; April 8; two-year deferred judgement, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Anthony T. Orcholski, 32; reckless use of firearm; 30 suspended jail days.
- Scott R. Robinson, 43; sex offender registration violation (four counts); Sept. 20, Oct. 15, Nov. 8, Dec. 8; two-year jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Eddie L. R. Anderson, 43; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 27; 90 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- Richard Bell Jr., 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 3; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- William E. Blakeman III, 57; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 31; two-year suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- William E. Blakeman III, 57; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 14; two-year suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Ronnie L. Bradley, 57; possession of a controlled substance; June 24; 365 suspended jail days and $315 fine.
- Crystal A. Brown, 26; criminal mischief-third degree; May 26, 2020; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Leo T. Connolly, 48; possession of a controlled substance; April 19; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Michael A. Connelly, 26; eluding, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 18 and April 19; three-year jail sentence, $1,285 fine and DNA requirement.
- Marlin D. D. Cossom Jr., 30; domestic abuse assault-second offense; June 11, 2017; three-year suspended jail sentence, two jail days, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Aubrey V. Doss Cooey, 23; forgery (two counts) and violation of probation; March 20, 2017 and March 16; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $750 and other/misc. sentence.
- Derek A. Elliff, 41; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 1, 2020; 15-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, DNA requirement, one year in a residential facility.
- Nicole L. Ford, 34; assault; March 31; 30 jail days.
- Nicole L. Ford, 34; possession of a controlled substance; April 11; 30 jail days.
- Rebecca A. James, 45; forgery; Sept. 9, 2019; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Shango J. Johnson, 31; forgery; Oct. 16, 2019; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Andre L. Jones Sr., 31; assault; Dec. 1, 2012; assault; 60 jail days and $625 suspended fine.
- Zachary J. Krausman, 38; child endangerment (two counts); Dec. 20; 180 suspended jail days, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Zachary J. Krausman, 38; assault; Feb. 14; 30 jail days.
- Curtis Martin III, 21; assault; Feb. 20; 10 jail days, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
- Amber M. McMullin, 28; harassment-third degree (two counts); Sept. 26; 30 suspended jail days and $105 fine.
- Erieyon D. Milborn, 20; possession of a controlled substance; March 26; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Steven Montoya; 24; domestic abuse assault-second offense; May 15; $655 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kelly L. Ostrander, 51; assault; Jan. 10; $105 fine.
- Cody J. Peacock, 30; assault; March 13; two-year deferred judgement and civil penalty.
- Stephen C. Petsche, 22; domestic abuse assault-second offense; April 29; two-year suspended jail sentence, two jail days, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Clifford R. Pike, 28; assault; May 24; 365 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- Jessica M. Schultes, 39; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 5; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jessica M. Schultes, 39; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 18; five-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Bradley W. Schuttinga, 37; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 16; two-year suspended jail sentence, $855 fine and two years of probation.
- James R. Shepherd, 25; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; April 21; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years or probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Juliette M. Siehr, 35; possession of a controlled substance; March 24; 365 suspended jail days and $430 fine.
- Ryan M. Steege, 31; domestic abuse assault-second offense; Jun 12, 2020; 200 jail days, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Antione S. Thomas Jr., 27; domestic abuse assault-second offense; Nov. 11; 365 suspended jail days, $625 fine and batterer program.
- Cory W. Tigges, 29; assault; Feb. 21; 30 suspended jail days and $105 fine.
- Timothy R. Walsh, 25; assault on persons in certain occupations; April 15; 182 jail days with 180 days suspended and $440 fine.
- Jason A. Wright, Jr., 39; stalking-violation of protective order, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and burglary-second degree; Sept. 7, Feb. 3 and Feb. 18; 15-year jail sentence, $$2,395 fine and DNA requirement.
- John E. Hoffman, 70; homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, nonconsensual termination of pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle; Nov. 9, 2019; 20-year jail sentence, $2,395 fine and DNA requirement.
- Curtis Martin III, 21; domestic abuse assault; April 5; 350 jail days with 340 days suspended and batterer program.