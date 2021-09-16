Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed the playground equipment at a Dubuque park.

Firefighters arrived at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Welu Park, 3655 Welu Drive, to find the plastic playground equipment engulfed in flames, according to Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines.

Steines said firefighters extinguished the fire quickly.

“The assistant fire marshal was on the scene to begin an investigation, along with the city park rangers,” he said.

Steines said the playground set is considered a total loss, with no monetary damage estimate available.

