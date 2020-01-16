BELLEVUE, Iowa
Friday
Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, 8-11 p.m.
DUBUQUE
Today
American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St, big band and oldies dance, 5-8 p.m.
Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive, Dubuque Chorale invitation, 7-9 p.m.
The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., Jazz and Blues Jam, featuring Round Midnight, 8-11 p.m.
Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St., karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m.
Friday
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main (accessible dropoff alley entrance), St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, noon-12:35 p.m.
The Lift, 180 Main St., 20 Watt Tombstone, Woodcreeper, Daykeeper, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge, Ben Dunegan and Todd McDonough, 8-11 p.m.
Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52, Boots Hefel and Wayne Cook Band, 7 p.m.
Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits, Casey Klein, 5-9 p.m.
Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Mississippi Moon Bar, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8-10 p.m.
Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100, HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau), 7-11 p.m.
Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Mama Tess and the Chain of Fools, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., Mississippi Moon Bar, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Ultimate Rock Hits, 8-10 p.m.
Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road, Gettin Into It with Max, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill, karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m.
Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave., Mixed Emotions, 6-10 p.m.
Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St., Ron Lubbers, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits, Tete De Mort,
1:30-5:30 p.m.
Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St., Truffle Pig, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits, Theresa Rosetta,
1:30-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road, karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m.
GALENA, Ill.
Friday
Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., dinner show: Windy City Duelling Pianos, 5:30-10 p.m.
Saturday
Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Jason Ray Brown, 8-11 p.m.
Sunday
The DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena LitFest: Dining with the Authors, 6-8 p.m.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa
Saturday
Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., JaCi Leigh, 7-10 p.m.