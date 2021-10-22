DARLINGTON, Wis. — Orvilio Lopez Murillo lay atop the improvised examination table Thursday, allowing the doctor to palpate his abdomen.
The physician pressed his hands into Lopez Murillo’s left side, then tried his right.
“Does it hurt?” Dr. Michael Robiolio asked. “How about here?”
“A little bit,” said Lopez Murillo, 36, answering in Spanish.
A native of Danli, Honduras, Lopez Murillo moved to Wisconsin four years ago at the recommendation of a friend who said he could find work.
Lopez Murillo milks cows at Cottonwood Dairy, about 9 miles east of Darlington. His shift begins at 9 p.m. and ends the following morning, six days per week.
Health care providers from the nonprofit Community Connections Free Clinic visited the farm Thursday and converted a business office and break room into a makeshift clinic. Fourteen employees signed up.
Lopez Murillo’s side has ached intermittently for more than a year. It worsens when he eats beans.
Robiolio suspected diverticulitis, which is an infection or inflammation of pouches that form in the intestines.
“The problem is it’s a recurring problem, and you don’t know if antibiotics is going to fix it completely,” he said, furrowing his brow. “And I’m not even sure that’s the diagnosis.”
“I’m sorry. I don’t understand,” said Monica Sella, an interpreter who stood beside the two men. “You say because it’s recurring, the antibiotic won’t really work?”
Throughout the day, she swiveled in a chair in the examination room, bridging the language barrier for the dairy’s Hispanic and Latino employees and Robiolio, a family practice physician who works in Darlington.
Lopez Murillo said the difficulty of finding a Spanish-speaking practitioner is the primary reason he doesn’t see a physician regularly.
“I have only been one time for a checkup,” he said in Spanish.
Southwest Wisconsin’s Latino and Hispanic community has grown significantly over the past two decades as immigrants move to Wisconsin, drawn by work opportunities in the agricultural industry.
Nearly 1,100 Lafayette County residents count themselves among that demographic, according to 2020 census data, up from 92 in the 2000 census.
Across the state, dairy operations are consolidating, and farmers are in need of workers to manage their growing herds.
Jim Winn, owner of Cottonwood Dairy, employs 35 workers who tend to 1,900 cows. Twenty-eight of Winn’s employees are Hispanic or Latino.
“This dairy would be sold if there weren’t Hispanic labor,” he said. “There would be no one to milk the cows.”
Winn gives his employees basic health insurance, but the high deductible disincentivizes employees from seeking non-emergency care, he said. That is why Winn values the pop-up clinic.
“They called me and had this offer, and I said, ‘You bet. Sign us up,’” he said.
Community Connections Free Clinic, a nonprofit organization based in Dodgeville, began running a clinic on wheels in 2018.
Staff and volunteers — many of whom speak Spanish — provide free, basic health care for farmers and farmworkers in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, typically spending one day at a work site each month.
Rebecca Steffes, the clinic’s nurse manager, said practitioners often encounter muscular and skeletal injuries and gastrointestinal problems among workers. They also provide women’s health services and recently hired a staff person to promote COVID-19 vaccination.
About 40% of Wisconsin dairy farm workers are immigrants, and an estimated 90% are undocumented, which excludes them from social safety net programs such as Medicare and Medicaid and prevents them from purchasing coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Many go without care unless there is an emergency.
Other barriers include a lack of transportation or time off from work, said Seth Peery, an AmeriCorps VISTA member with Community Connections, making a mobile clinic an ideal solution.
“We’re able to concentrate the benefit of the services that we provide,” he said. “We’re also meeting people literally where they are to provide them that care. … We’re on a farm right now. The workers that we’re treating here today are a vital part of Wisconsin’s economy.”