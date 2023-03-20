PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While Platteville has made major progress on its inclusive playground project, the grand opening will have to wait for warmer weather.
Community Development Director Joe Carroll provided an update on the project at a recent public hearing. The playground is designed to offer an accessible recreational option for children with disabilities.
While much of the equipment already has been installed, there is still some additional work needed before the playground can open in Smith Park.
“The main part (we have left) is the rubber surface,” Carroll said. “We had hoped to get that installed in the fall, but we ran out of nice weather. We need a certain temperature for a certain period of time to move forward on that.”
Carroll said the goal is to have the playground open by late spring or early summer. In addition to the rubber surface, there are also some outstanding equipment installations and seeding and grading work.
The $2.3 million project is coming along on budget, Carroll said. Much of that cost is covered by a Community Development Block Grant with the remainder being picked up in city pledges and community fundraising through Inspiring Community Inc. and the Platteville Inclusive Playground committee.
Committee co-leader Kim Zielinski said the committee has far surpassed its initial $250,000 fundraising goal, bringing in more than $700,000 by early March. That has allowed for the purchase of additional equipment and amenities, such as accessible picnic tables.
“It’s been so encouraging to see how many community members and businesses have come and sort of wrapped their arms around this project,” Zielinski said. “We’ve tried to include a lot of community voices and stay connected to (those stakeholders) at each stage of this process.”
Zielinski said the playground was designed so all children in the community could enjoy at least some aspect of the playground through the addition of ramps, low impact steps and other accommodations.
While the goal was to create a space that could be used by children with disabilities, the playground will be open to all area families.
“I have people ask me, ‘Can kids who don’t have a disability play at the park?’ and I say ‘Absolutely!’” she said. “What we’ve tried to do is really widen the lens we use from a planning standpoint.”
Platteville Common Council members at the hearing expressed optimism and excitement for the project. In June, the council unanimously approved putting nearly $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project.
“I think we’re all chomping at the bit for spring to come,” said Council President Barbara Daus. “There’s a lot of local families looking forward to this.”
