Police arrested two men late Thursday for putting card skimmers on ATMs in Dubuque.
Foivos Kourovpas, 29, of Chicago, and Apostolis Athanasiadis, 29, no permanent address, were arrested on three counts of illegal use of a scanning device, a felony. Kourovpas also was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and fifth-degree theft.
Court documents state that MidWestOne Bank personnel found a card skimmer on the ATM at 913 Locust St. on Wednesday and called police. Skimmers are electronic devices that are attached or inserted into terminals like ATMs by scammers attempting to steal magnetic strip data off a credit or debit card.
Surveillance footage showed two men driving into Dubuque from Wisconsin at about 6:15 p.m. Monday and, over the course of the next three and a half hours, attaching card skimmers to that Locust Street ATM as well as MidWestOne ATMs at 280 John F. Kennedy Road and 4730 Asbury Road, according to court documents. During the course of doing this, the men also repeatedly changed the license plates on the vehicle that they were in. They then left the city.
At about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, police located the same vehicle as it approached the Locust Street ATM and arrested Kourovpas and Athanasiadis.
"A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and yielded electronic devices, cards with magnetic strips and tools consistent with the installation and removal of skimming devices," a press release states.
The release notes that the three card skimmers were removed Wednesday and that "no personal information was compromised."