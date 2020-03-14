MANCHESTER, Iowa — Growing up in north central Illinois, Jess Ioerger loved tinkering with her friends' jewelry.
Whenever a clasp broke or a charm fell off, she was the go-to person for an emergency fix.
“In high school, my friends would buy cheap jewelry, and when it would break, I would fix it," Ioerger said. "I would also make it for them."
After high school, Ioerger studied geology in Oregon and spent time working as a wildland firefighter before returning to the Midwest in pursuit of a new geology position.
Unable to find anything in her field, Ioerger turned to her first love: jewelry.
“I really was not looking to own a business when it started out," Ioerger said. "I love the challenge and the honor of being able to take something and redesign (it). Those memories are intrinsically tied to those pieces, and it’s rewarding at the end of the day."
Ioerger, 33, has owned Lucky Hunter Jewelry Design in Eureka, Ill., for four years, and is preparing to open up her second shop. Dubbed Notorious, the fine jewelry store on East Main Street in Manchester will open April 1.
After her husband, Jacob Ioerger, accepted a job at Three Rivers FS in Dyersville in November, the couple set up a second home base in Iowa. But when she stayed in Dyersville, Ioerger lacked a workspace.
So she began searching for a second location closer to her Iowa home.
"I first started looking mid-summer as I needed a space to work while in Iowa instead of driving three-and-a-half hours each way when under deadlines," she said. "(I) really loved the small town feel and atmosphere of Manchester."
Ioerger said Notorious is a tongue-in-cheek nickname she uses for being unapologetically herself.
Notorious will sell fine jewelry with specialties in jewelry restoration and custom design. It will also carry crafts, plants, art, home decor and more from other businesses that take part in some form of "social good" by donating some profits to impoverished countries or charitable causes.
“The ability to give back to the community is really near and dear to my life," she said. "I fully believe you should build a bigger table, not a wall. If I have the ability to bring in products that promote social good, it’s a wonderful kind of symbiotic relationship."
Jessica Pape, the executive director of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, said Ioerger already seems to have great ideas to offer other local business owners.
“We're always excited when we don’t have an empty storefront for long," Pape said. "We’re excited for that and also for the niche market it’s going to fill. It’s a need we’ve had in Manchester for a while."