Her journey would begin in education, then flight, in fear for her life.
She would come to America in search of safety and opportunity, leaving her native Cuba with only a bottle of milk that she accidentally dropped at the airport.
Gloria Gonzalez Nicolau, a lifelong educator, brought cosmopolitan flair to Iowa and opened her Dubuque students’ eyes to a world beyond the Midwest, teaching lessons beyond the course textbook.
“From so much loss, she did so much,” said her daughter, Cely Gonzalez.
Gloria died on Oct. 21 of complications stemming from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 95.
Gloria was born and raised in Havana, Cuba, the daughter of Jaime Nicolau and Mariana Cruz. Mariana was a homemaker and Jaime, a barber.
Gloria had a sister, Marina, and two brothers, Jaime and Carlos.
“Her mom always pushed them to study,” Cely said. “Her mother never wanted the girls in the kitchen. She wanted the girls to have degrees.”
It was unusual for a woman to pursue higher education in the mid-20th century and even more remarkable when Gloria graduated in 1952 from University of Havana with a Ph.D. in pedagogy.
At the university, she listened to speeches by a law student, Fidel Castro, who was an activist. At the time, she could not have known how he would sculpt the future of their country.
“The more you listened to him, the more you could tell he was a Communist,” Gloria would say.
With the end of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, Castro would seize power as the country’s prime minister, and Cuba became a one-party communist state.
The overthrow of the reigning government prompted the exodus to Florida of tens of thousands of Cubans, who fled for their lives.
Gloria, then 34 and married for three years to Sergio Gonzalez, left the country in 1961, seeking freedom for Cely. In America, they would possess the right to vote and avail themselves the opportunity to work and be judged by their merits.
Gloria left without telling her family, hoping for decades to return and reunite with her siblings.
The revolution fractured Cuban families. In the case of Gloria’s, her siblings opposed Castro’s regime, but their respective spouses supported it.
Gloria and Sergio stood in a line outside the American embassy for two days. They flew to Miami. He later abandoned the family stateside, and Gloria found work as a fieldworker on a tomato farm.
“She was a fieldworker with a Ph.D.,” Cely said. “There was a (Cuban) judge picking tomatoes next to her.”
Gloria discovered in 1965 that the State of Iowa sought teachers to enhance foreign language education. About 50 Cuban refugees were selected, and Gloria was sent to Dubuque, where she would spend the next 27 years.
Life challenged her as a single mother, but she rebuilt her life and felt safe.
“She felt so happy because she could take care of me by herself,” Cely said. “She had been able to stay alive and make a living.”
Gloria earned a master’s degree in education from University of Iowa and also worked for Dubuque Community Schools teaching Spanish. She oversaw the new language department at Hempstead High School when the building opened in 1970.
In class, Gloria was dynamic, never sitting but walking and talking.
“She wanted the kids to work, but she was also understanding,” said retired Hempstead foreign language teacher Sue Bateman, who joined the department during Gloria’s tenure. “She wanted to make sure people understood everything we were doing before she would move on.”
Having Gloria as an instructor extended beyond the classroom walls for Aaron Nelson, a Hempstead alumnus who graduated in 1988. He took Gloria’s Spanish class during his senior year. It was the start of a lifelong friendship.
Students participated in skits and role-played.
“Ay, caramba!” Gloria often would say in class, correcting a student’s usage of an impolite word or phrase. “You cannot say that one to me.”
Gloria cooked. She was famous for dishing up fabulous flan, a Spanish custard.
“I think Gloria was one of the first people who exemplified that outside world,” Aaron said. “It was the first time that Spanish became alive.”
She also oversaw the school’s Spanish club and raised money to fund student trips to Mexico and Spain to expose them to the food, dress, music, celebrations and customs of the Spanish-speaking world.
After her mother’s death, Cely started a memorial fund at Dupaco Community Credit Union for the district’s foreign language department to finance future student travel.
When school let out, Gloria would return to Miami, where she could see the ocean, eat Cuban food and immerse herself in Cuban culture.
Since she was a girl, Gloria wanted to be a musician, and she could play the piano by ear. Gloria loved to dance to salsa music.
“She was a Leo,” Cely said. “She loved to be the center of attention, the life of the party.”
Gloria directed and choreographed two Spanish high school variety shows in the 1970s.
When she retired in 1991, she moved to Florida but later returned to Dubuque when her health declined in her early 80s. Gloria experienced bouts of confusion.
“She had the wherewithal to know something was not right,” Cely said.
Gloria lived with Cely and later at a nursing home. Gloria contracted and recovered from COVID-19, but the disease caused her mental acuity to deteriorate.
Cely said her mother never talked about regret. Instead, it was apparent Gloria led a fulfilled life.
“Having a daughter kept her going,” Cely said. “We were family. It was just the two of us.”