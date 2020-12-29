PEOSTA, Iowa -- The City of Peosta will hold a public listening session on a proposed stormwater ordinance.
The session is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at City Hall. Virtual attendance also will be an option, according to the city.
“This ordinance impacts projects that disturb over 1 acre and would require stormwater management practices be included in development activities,” states an announcement from the city. “As our community continues to grow, it is important to responsibly and strategically manage stormwater runoff.”