Two local city councils discussed vacation rental properties at recent meetings, with one seeking a current count of local units and another maintaining its current license limits.
The Bellevue (Iowa) City Council approved the creation of an emergency contact list for local Airbnbs to get an accurate count of short-term rentals in the city.
The move came after Council Member Jayson Heiar called for a limit on Airbnbs at a recent meeting. City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said Heiar wanted to reduce competition among Airbnb owners and keep housing options open for long-term Bellevue residents.
Heiar did not respond to a request for comment.
However, Iowa law prohibits cities from limiting the number of vacation rentals or enforcing license fees for short-term rentals. But there are exceptions: Cities may regulate rentals for protection of public health and safety, for residential use and zoning purposes and for the purpose of providing the city with emergency contact information.
Skrivseth said the emergency contact list will give Bellevue officials a current count of locally operating Airbnbs and provide accurate information to emergency responders.
“(The list) is just to have for the county dispatch in case there’s an emergency situation … so they can make them aware that it’s a rental,” she said.
Meanwhile, Galena (Ill.) City Council members voted unanimously to maintain the city’s current limit for vacation rentals. Illinois law does not prohibit local regulation of short-term rentals.
“We’ve taken the interpretation that we can regulate the number of licenses issued,” City Administrator Mark Moran said.
Moran said the city began permitting vacation rentals about four years ago, and the industry has seen “remarkable growth” locally since then.
Galena permits 20 vacation rental licenses in residential districts, 70 in the downtown commercial district and five in other commercial districts, according to council documents. All permitted licenses are currently filled, with a substantial waiting list.
Moran said council members and Mayor Terry Renner were “weighing the pros and cons” of increasing license numbers.
“They’re trying to … be sensitive to other lodging options that have made major investments, such as hotels and bed and breakfasts, as well as be sensitive to neighborhoods, because … you start to change the complexion of the neighborhood when you have more transient visitors,” he said.
Moran said vacation rentals are not currently a threat to Galena’s hospitality industry.
“We’ve seen good occupancy numbers across all types of lodging in the last several months, so I think at least at this time, we need the capacity that the vacation rentals are providing,” he said.