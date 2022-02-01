A man faces an arson charge after an investigation into a Dubuque fire indicated the presence of gasoline in burned debris.
Brian T. Woods, 42, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Iowa Street on a warrant charging second-degree arson.
Court documents state that police and firefighters responded at about 9:45 p.m. Dec. 24 when a fire was reported at 1945 Ungs St. The fire was contained to a bedroom on the upper level of the structure — a room rented to Woods.
An investigation by Dubuque Fire Marshal Kevin Esser determined that the fire originated in the area of a hole in the floor of the room. Esser concluded that a slow burn occurred in this area because there was insufficient heat to ignite surrounding materials.
An independent investigation on behalf of State Farm Insurance subsequently identified traces of gasoline in burned material from the fire scene.
Woods was not present at the residence at the time of the fire, although documents state that he placed calls to law enforcement four times the night of the fire requesting officers to drive by his residence regarding “weird activity going on.”
City of Dubuque traffic camera footage showed Woods in the area of St. Ambrose Street at about 7:40 p.m. on the night of the fire. He proceeded to Asbury Road, where authorities found him unresponsive on the side of the road in the vicinity of Cherry and Green streets, and he was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.