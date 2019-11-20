LANCASTER, Wis. — After more than one year of preparation and two rounds of interviews, Lancaster EMS has hired a new full-time service director.
In the newly created position, Jeff Boughton will manage day-to-day operations of the 30-member volunteer ambulance service and staff the daytime crew.
“Lancaster EMS has always shown to me that they are a pretty progressive ambulance service,” he said, referring to the organization’s embrace of new medical techniques and technologies. “It seemed like it was going to be a good fit for me to work with them.”
Boughton will assume his duties by Friday and is excited at the prospect. As far as goals for the service, he hopes to “blend in” and “see what direction they would like to go.”
Lancaster Fire Chief Steve Braun, who serves on the Lancaster EMS Board, said he has long held Boughton in high regard.
“Jeff has always been a well- respected leader in southwest Wisconsin,” he said.
Braun observed that EMS has become increasingly difficult to oversee in recent decades, necessitating the hiring of a full-time paid supervisor.
Boughton was selected from a pool of six applicants and three finalists.
He holds an EMT basic certification, but has committed to training to the advanced level by July 2020. He will earn an additional $1,000 annually for doing so.
Boughton will be hired through the City of Lancaster as an at-will employee and contracted to Lancaster EMS. He will earn $53,000 annually with Lancaster EMS covering 50% of costs, the city and outlying townships financing 30% and 20%, respectively.
Current Lancaster EMS Chief Jackie Edge, who has handled managerial duties to date, will continue volunteering with the crew and as president of the Lancaster EMS Board.
She will assist Boughton with the transition, which will occur gradually.
The Lancaster Police & Fire Commission will officially approve his appointment at its Friday meeting.
Boughton most recently served as the fire chief in Prairie du Chien from December 2018 to Monday. Prior, he was the EMS chief and fire chief in Boscobel and deputy chief of operations in Verona.
Boughton also has taught for more than 30 years as an emergency services instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
City Administrator David Carlson said a rural community like Lancaster is fortunate that its volunteer ambulance service retains the ability to respond to all calls. However, volunteers are increasingly difficult to come by.
“But the writing is on the wall,” he said. “Some communities have not been able to do that.”