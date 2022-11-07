Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BERNARD, Iowa -- A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported.
The fire in a shed attached to a residence at 424 Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the blaze.
"The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature," the release states.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.