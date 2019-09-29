Two Dubuque teens are charged with arson after police said fireworks that they threw landed on a deck and caused nearly $600 worth of damage.
The two also allegedly admitted to throwing fireworks into Wahlert Catholic High School last month.
Denver K. Martin, 17, of 2825 Arabian Trail, and Keegan C. Spahn, 17, of 1005 Boyer St., are charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree arson in relation to the first incident.
Dubuque police on Sept. 2 released photos of two boys who they said vandalized the high school shortly before 3 a.m. Aug. 6. An incident report for the school at 2005 Kane St. stated there was $50 worth of damage related to something being “burned” and $300 worth of damage/vandalism.
Court documents state that both boys came to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center to turn themselves in. They admitted to throwing fireworks into the school. They also admitted to throwing fireworks that landed on a deck of 2922 Katrina Circle that same night, causing burnt deck boards and patio-furniture cushions.
Online court records do not list any charges against either teen in relation to the Wahlert incident. Lt. Joe Messerich, of the Dubuque Police Department, said via email that he could not comment on whether charges had been filed in juvenile court — where they are not publicly disclosed — but he noted that police “are no longer looking for the suspects in the Wahlert case.”