GALENA, Ill. — Multiple Galena school board members say they are worried they will be unable to find a new superintendent by the end of the academic year.
Board Members Chuck Korte and Mike Hyland this week questioned whether they have enough time to conduct interviews and gather community input before settling on a new superintendent.
“Am I the only one who is worried we are going to be able to do all these things, like study the strategic plan, figure out where we are going and be prepared to hire a superintendent this year?” Hyland asked during a meeting this week.
“Do you want my honest opinion?” Korte replied. “The answer is no.”
Board members this week also opted to push a public forum discussing the hiring process from mid-December to January. Korte recommended the delay, saying board members need more time to prepare before going to the public.
“We need to make sure we got a real plan when we go about doing this, so it’s not just a helter-skelter, thrown-together thing,” Korte said.
Galena school officials must replace Greg Herbst, who resigned as superintendent Nov. 11, citing difficulties he experienced working with school staffers and the teachers’ union.
School board members have hired Steve Bianchetta and Craig Mathers to temporarily take over as joint superintendents until a permanent replacement is found.
Korte said the school board needs to compile a list of desired attributes for the new superintendent.
School Board Member Nikki Frank said she is worried the board will not be unified in its search for a new superintendent, something she fears would drive good candidates away.
“At some point, we need to get on the same page before we get in front of these candidates,” Frank said.
The superintendent search wasn’t the only topic of discussion this week. School board members also discussed the potential impact of state lawmakers’ decision to legalize marijuana use by adults as of Jan. 1.
Korte said use of the drug is likely to spread and that the school board should consider policy changes.
“There’s going to need to be policies made,” Korte said. “We’re going to have to do some things.”
Board Member John Rosenthal suggested making penalties for students using the drug mirror the policy on alcohol use. Both substances can legally be consumed only by adults 21 years old and older.
Korte said the school board will consider official proposals after it receives an expected report on the issue from the state.