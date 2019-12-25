BELMONT, Wis. -- A driver was injured Tuesday when his semi-tractor trailer flipped Tuesday outside of Belmont.
Taha A. Abubeker, 32, of Clarkston, Ga., suffered minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lafayette County G east of Belmont. A press release states that Abubeker failed to negotiate a curve, causing the semi to leave the roadway and flip onto its side. The semi, which is owned by Taha Trucking, of Clarkston, Ga., was severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
Abubeker was cited with failure to maintain control of the vehicle.