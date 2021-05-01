Three children were injured Wednesday in Dubuque.
Rickie P. Brown, 8; Maylasia L. Brown, 7; and Kingston D. Brown, 5, all of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Elm and East 14th streets. The report states that Kayla S. Lieb, 28, of Dubuque, was eastbound on East 14th with the three Brown children as passengers. While turning left onto Elm, Lieb collided with a vehicle driven by Danielle M. Friedman, 34, of Dubuque, who was westbound on East 14th.
Lieb was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.