The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Amphitheater grant
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to accept the award of a $3 million grant for the construction of an amphitheater and in turn promising to contribute nearly $8.8 million in city funds toward the project.
Background:
The planned amphitheater will be located on the property of Q Casino, built over what is currently the former greyhound park track. The $3 million grant from the state Destination Iowa program will go directly toward the construction of the $15.4 million project. The city had initially requested $5.784 million from the program and intended to take out a $6 million loan in downtown urban renewal debt with DRA making the debt payments. The reduced grant required the city to increase the total loan it will issue for the project to about $8.8 million.
What's next:
The project must be completed by June 30. 2026, per the rules established by the Destination Iowa grant program.
Intersection project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the construction contract to Offset Construction, LLC, for the reconstruction of the St. Anne Drive and Avalon Road intersection.
Background: The intersection has been identified as substandard by city staff, particularly noting inadequate drainage conditions.
The $259,029 project will include the installation of 290 feet of reinforced concrete pipe and 270 feet of drain tile, along with the replacement of 180 feet of sanitary sewer main and 160 feet of water distribution mains.
The lowest bid for the project came in 6.83% above the engineering estimate.
What's next: The project will be paid for entirely with city funds. City documents did not provide a timeline or estimated completion date.
EV project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the plans for a project to install four dual port electric vehicle charging stations at the city's Municipal Services Center.
Background: The project, estimated to cost $160,670, marks the first phase of plans to eventually have 22 charging stations at the facility. While the city currently does not own any electric vehicles, the charging stations will pave the way for the city to begin transitioning its fleet to EVs.
What's next: City staff intend to have the charging stations installed by Oct. 31. Current city plans call for the transition of the entire city fleet from gas-powered to electric-powered alternatives by 2045.
