PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The nine-person field of candidates seeking Platteville school board seats got less crowded today.
Voters headed to the poll in the primary election to whittle the candidates for three available board seats down to six.
Those top six vote-getters now will appear on the April 5 ballot.
Unofficial results tonight were:
Betsy Ralph-Tollefson -- 570
Jessica Brogley -- 451
Benjamin Grossman -- 397
Irfan Ul-Haq (i) -- 373
Anthony J. McFall -- 262
Belinda Lyght -- 259
Devyn Shea -- 222
Jeremy D. Johnson -- 220
Nicole Tyc -- 50
School Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski are not running for re-election.
