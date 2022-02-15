PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The nine-person field of candidates seeking Platteville school board seats got less crowded today.

Voters headed to the poll in the primary election to whittle the candidates for three available board seats down to six.

Those top six vote-getters now will appear on the April 5 ballot. 

Unofficial results tonight were:

Betsy Ralph-Tollefson -- 570

Jessica Brogley -- 451

Benjamin Grossman -- 397

Irfan Ul-Haq (i) -- 373

Anthony J. McFall -- 262

Belinda Lyght -- 259

Devyn Shea -- 222

Jeremy D. Johnson -- 220

Nicole Tyc -- 50

School Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski are not running for re-election.

