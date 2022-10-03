Police said three people were arrested following a disturbance in which a woman swung a baseball bat at a teen outside of a Dubuque laundromat.
Rhonda D. Timmons, 32, of 2637 University Ave., was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging going armed with intent.
Kiera S. Colbert, 27, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 6, was arrested Thursday on charges of disorderly conduct-fighting and interference with official acts, and a juvenile also was arrested Thursday on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Court documents state that Timmons and Colbert were involved in a disturbance at about 6:35 p.m. Thursday outside Super Wash, 605 W. Locust St.
Timmons and another person arrived at the laundromat in separate vehicles and began fighting with a 16-year-old girl.
The teen sprayed Timmons and the other individual with pepper spray. Timmons “displayed a bat and swung it” at the girl, according to documents. The three continued to trade punches during the disturbance.
The teen, Timmons and the other person separated and continued to argue while Timmons “continued to swing the bat in a threatening manner,” documents state.
Timmons and the other person returned to their vehicles and drove away.
Documents state Colbert and the teen were observed by officers “punching each other and pulling each other’s hair.”
“There are additional charges pending for other individuals while the case is being reviewed by the county attorney’s office,” Welsh said.