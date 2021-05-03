EDGEWOOD, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured when an all-terrain vehicle rolled Sunday in Edgewood.
Jordan G. Cabalka, 32, of Edgewood, died in the crash, while Hanna L. Koloc, 25, of Edgewood, was injured and taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday on Wood Edge Drive in Edgewood. A press release states that Koloc was driving an ATV east on the road when she failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle rolled, and both she and Cabalka were thrown from it.