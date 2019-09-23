The completion of the final leg of the City of Dubuque’s Bee Branch Watershed Restoration Project, under construction now, will open the door for less-costly flood insurance rates for areas of the city.
City officials have gone back and forth with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over the past several years regarding FEMA’s flood-insurance rate maps. In particular, the city was concerned with “FEMA’s inability to incorporate mapping changes,” stated a letter last month from FEMA Risk Analysis Chief Teri Mayer.
The omissions of recent improvements to the Bee Branch Watershed as well as an extension of the floodwall and levee system left most of Dubuque’s downtown and North End in categories that required costly flood insurance for property owners.
Each community that is part of the National Flood Insurance Program has FEMA maps,” said associate city planner Kyle Kritz. “When we make changes to the flood plain or a private entity does, we send a Letter of Map Revision. With all the changes we’ve made with the Bee Branch, we have changed some of the conditions that made those areas at risk.”
City Council members approved a letter sent to FEMA in June, asking for the reason behind the omissions, and approved the response last week.
Mayer wrote that FEMA originally decided not to update the map panels that included the wall and levee improvements because the city recently had gotten them accredited — an effort that cost $350,000 and a great deal of work from staff.
Issuing new panels in these locations would require the City of Dubuque to recertify the affected levee systems, causing unnecessary hardship,” Mayer wrote.
The letter advised city planning and zoning staff to submit a Letter of Map Revision now for the panels.
They say now that we won’t have to recertify,” Kritz said.
He said staff members are waiting for the final leg of the Bee Branch project to be completed to send another letter to FEMA.
Work is underway on the installation of six 8-foot culverts under the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks on Garfield Avenue, expected to increase the system’s capacity from a 75-year flood event to a 500-year flood event. City civil engineer Deron Muehring said the project still is expected to be completed by June 2021, but it will be functional in terms of flood control by the end of 2020.
He said tunneling under the railway should begin in April.
In the end, this could mean a great deal in dollars and cents for downtown and North End residents.
“The cost of flood insurance has gone up substantially in the last five to six years,” Kritz said. “It matters based on the value of the home, how at risk it is. But if they have a mortgage through a bank or credit union, they’re required to insure.”
Chuck Harris, president of North End Neighborhood Association, said getting owners out of those map panels where insurance is required is a positive.
“When you remove that requirement to carry the insurance, it lowers the cost of ownership for those properties,” he said. “Anything that can make it more accessible for more people to be able to live and be able to invest in the area. That can help them not feel like any investments or improvements they make aren’t going to be washed away.”
Kritz added that with the updates, the maps also will more accurately represent risk in the city.
And he said currently the maps require insurance for owners who are actually no longer in danger.
“We certainly want anyone in a flood plain to be accurately portrayed on our flood maps, but we don’t want anyone inaccurately placed in a flood plain and have to pay that much more,” he said.