GALENA, Ill. — When Ben Robb went out to do some yard work earlier this summer, he wasn’t expecting to dig up a piece of Galena history.
Granted, the Galena resident has found relics of the past on his property before. He and his wife, Wendi Dibbern, along with Ben’s father, Ken Robb, live on a wooded property near Galena’s city limits which was once a quarry. Throughout the years, they’ve found artifacts such as antique beer bottles and perfume jars.
But he was pleasantly surprised when, as he cleared away brush in the backyard on June 14, he unearthed a small lead circle stamped with the initials “B.B. Howard” and “Galena, Ill.”
“I noticed what seemed like a very large metal button,” he said. “I picked it up, and it was very heavy. I was like, ‘this isn’t probably from the ’40s or ’50s; this is from the 1840s or 1850s.’”
Ben and Ken recognized the scrap of metal as an old notary public seal. Intrigued, they decided to try to identify its former owner.
“I recognized the last name Howard from one of the local cemeteries; there’s certain names you associate with Galena,” Ben said. “I thought, ‘let’s run this through a quick Google search and see what it brings up.’”
What they learned was fascinating.
The seal bore the stamp of Bushrod B. Howard, a veteran of the Mexican-American War who was serving as a state senator and postmaster in Galena around the time of the Civil War. He also was a close friend of Ulysses S. Grant during Grant’s time in Galena.
“General Grant talks in his memoirs very highly about (Howard),” Ben said.
Their search also led them to old newspaper articles, which filled in the missing pieces of Howard’s life.
When the Civil War began, he was appointed as captain of Company I, 19th Regiment Illinois Volunteers but was killed before even reaching the battlefield. On Sept. 17, 1861, the Beaver Creek Bridge on the Ohio and Mississippi Railroad in Indiana collapsed under the weight of the train carrying Howard and his soldiers, plunging them into the river below.
Reports vary as to the number of casualties, but Howard, along with many of his soldiers, died. He was buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, where his monument still stands.
As president of the Galena Foundation, Ken knew that in recent years, local residents had discovered ancestors who had served in the Civil War and had successfully petitioned the city council to add their names to the Civil War monument in Grant Park. In fact, he had brought the name of veteran Gideon Stoddard to the attention of the council in 2019.
He and his son believed Howard deserved the same honor.
Ken sent an email to city administrator Mark Moran, including pictures of the seal and an explanation of the history the Robbs had found.
“I thought, first of all, that the find was amazing. To find a seal like that — I’ve never heard of one being found in Galena,” Moran said. “And secondly, that it had the history that it did. He had a real rich history in Galena.”
As the Robbs also learned, it was a history that didn’t end with Bushrod.
His two sons went on to serve their nation. Through appointments by Grant, one son attended West Point and the other the United States Naval Academy. The latter, Thomas Benton Howard, later served as a personal aide to Grant, fought in the Spanish-American War and sailed the globe with the Great White Fleet in 1908.
“Grant felt so bad about what happened to this gentleman on his way (to the battlefield) that he wanted to make sure his sons went to proper military academies,” Ben said.
Moran said that the council typically asks for proof that a soldier had a Galena connection before approving the addition of their name to the monument.
“Ken is an excellent researcher, and he had done all that work for us,” Moran said, with a laugh.
The council approved the addition of Howard’s name at its June 22 meeting.
As for the Robbs, they went back to their yard work but are keeping their eyes peeled for more historical gems.
“It’s not that I went out searching for this thing that I had some idea that it would be there,” Ben said. “It’s just a landscaping project that produced a treasure.”