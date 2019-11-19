SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Explore and create at three creation stations. For those in kindergarten and older.
Adult DIY: Mini Wreaths, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make a winter/holiday themed mini wreath for your door or table top. For those 16 and older.
Wednesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Build a Bird Feeder, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn about birds from Rachel Myers, education outreach specialist from the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, and build a feeder to take home. Registration required.
Why Wildlife? 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. What would happen if we didn’t have these important natural resources? Discover the answer in this interactive, program with the Dubuque County Farm Bureau. For those in grades 6-12.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment. Each month, we will offer numerous adaptive sports opportunities and feature one sport.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Improv Extravaganza, 7 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St., Heritage Center, Babka Theatre.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Healing Your Mommy Tummy, 6:30 p.m., Statera Intragrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. If you are pregnant, just had a baby or your baby is 20 years old, you can learn to strengthen your abdominal muscles and help ease Diastsis Recti.
Wednesday
Stonehill Job Fair, 6 a.m., 3 p.m., Stonehill Franciscan Services, 3485 Windsor Ave. A variety of positions open. On-site interviews available. Campus tours will be provided. Details: 563-690-9624.
Stress Less with Mindful Living, noon, Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn the basics of mindfulness, and options to bring greater peace to your life. Lunch available at a cost.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. Details: 563-580-9641.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets. group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant & Lounge, 31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.