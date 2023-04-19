A man accused of fatally shooting another man in Dubuque has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, recently pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Lonnie E. Burns, 31, on Feb. 7.
Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. that day. Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso,” documents state. “He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back.”
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows six people getting out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walking to 711 Rhomberg Ave. A “confrontation” with Burns began on the sidewalk, and one individual ended up firing a gun multiple times at Burns.
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.
Johnson’s attorneys previously filed documents stating that he intends to argue he acted in self-defense.