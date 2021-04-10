PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While current practices and legal precedent outline when police officers might have to use force, a pair of criminal-justice experts said more training and guidance are needed.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville hosted a virtual “Understanding Police Use of Force” forum this week on the proper use of force by law enforcement. The speakers included UW-P associate professor Patrick Solar, who previously spent 30 years working in law enforcement, and University of South Carolina professor Seth Stoughton, a former police officer and a co-author of “Evaluating Police Uses of Force.”
Solar said studies show that law enforcement uses force beyond handcuffing someone in 4% of the estimated 13 million arrests in the U.S. each year. They legally have the right to use force beyond handcuffing when they have “reasonable suspicion” that someone is committing a crime based on their behavior and evidence, he said.
However, officers are expected to take the least intrusive action possible when approaching a potential subject, a fact that Solar said he used to emphasize in his former role as a police chief.
“The best police officers and their agencies view use of force as a failure,” Solar said. “Violence never looks good.”
Both professors noted that the U.S. Supreme Court decision Graham v. Connor outlines that use-of-force situations should be objectively judged on if any “reasonable” officer would have applied the same use of force during an incident.
But Stoughton said the ruling leaves too much gray area about what constitutes a reasonable action.
”This is a very complicated area that requires a great deal of education,” Stoughton said. “It’s not clear to me, at least, that the one opinion that we all fall back on, the opinion of the Supreme Court, does the job it needs to do.”
Solar said police agencies receive training annually about when and how to use force, but the training never covers the topic enough.
Stoughton added that officers are rarely in a position of having to make a split-second decision about whether to use force. Most of the time, he said, officers are relying on their training about what situations might require force.
“What I’ve seen is sometimes there’s an over-emphasis on mechanical skills — how to use a baton — and not enough on critical-thinking skills — when to use a baton,” Stoughton said. “Good training takes a lot of time and a lot of resources, and those are two things sadly lacking in the police training world, which is what scares me a little bit in discussions of reducing police resources.”
Conversations about reducing police resources in the past year have stemmed from the Minneapolis police encounter with George Floyd, whose May 25 death sparked protests across the country. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for murder and manslaughter charges for his role in Floyd’s death after video footage showed him pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.
Solar said that, while arguments will have to be hashed out in court, the use of force by Chauvin was not “reasonable” by common police standards.
“The use of force is determined by the behavior of a subject and the circumstances of the encounter,” Solar said. “When we look at George Floyd, reasonable officers are required to de-escalate the use of force once the threat stops and then provide aid. … That clearly did not happen, and officers are being held accountable, just as they should be, under the law.”